DOJ eyeing Dera’s transfer after he enjoyed ‘privileges’ at NBI detention center

MANILA — The Department of Justice (DOJ) is now eyeing the transfer of detainee Jose Adrian “Jad” Dera from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) detention center to another facility after he was caught sneaking out last week and enjoying several privileges.

“As of right now we are trying to check the landscape kung pwede natin ilipat si Jad Dera sa ibang detention facility. Hindi na pupwede na doon si Jad Dera dahil nalaman natin, based on the events that happened last week, na marami po siyang privileges sa detention center ng NBI na hindi naman pwedeng ganoon po ang trato sa isang detainee,” DOJ spokesperson Asec. Mico Clavano told the media at a DOJ and Philippine National Police event Monday.

Among the privileges Dera is supposedly enjoying include going in and out of the NBI detention center to travel to as far as Tagaytay, Subic and Calatagan in Batangas as well as special food and sleeping conditions.

He was caught last week returning from a dinner at a buffet restaurant with 6 security personnel from the NBI.

“We would like to curtail this and stop this practice by moving him from one detention center to another. Sinsabi po natin ‘yan dati pa na familiarity with the detention center exposes risks. ‘Yung mga detainees natin nag-iisip ho ‘yan kung paano mas magiging maganda ‘yung stay nila and that is something that we cannot allow,” Clavano said.

The NBI filed with the DOJ last week raps against Dera and the six others involved.

Dera is accused of corrupting public officials under Article 212 of the Revised Penal Code (RPC), supposedly for bribing the security personnel to allow him to get out of NBI detention facility from 8 p.m. Tuesday until midnight of Wednesday last week.

The DOJ and NBI are looking into reports that he paid “in the hundreds of thousands” to enjoy the privileges.

The six NBI security personnel, meanwhile, are facing complaints for infidelity in the custody of prisoners/detained person under Art. 223 of the RPC, bribery under Art. 210 of the RPC, and for violating Republic Act No. 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

The NBI immediately removed from his post the head of the NBI detention center.

“So at the very least siya po ay isa sa mga tinitingnan natin na mga persons of interest dito sa paglabas-masok ni Jad Dera pati din po sa mga privileges na binibigay po sa kaniya,” the Justice spokesperson said.

Clavano however said they will go even further.

“Tinitingnan natin ‘yung scope nitong problema na ito. Kagaya ng sinabi ko last week, hindi naman pwede na sila-sila lang ang kasuhan natin. Kailangan muna natin tingnan ‘yung kabuuan ng isyu na ito para makapagsampa na rin tayo ng kaso doon sa mga tao o officials na sangkot din dito sa isyu na ito,” he said.

“We will take this investigation to the BuCor (Bureau of Corrections) as well to make sure none of this happens as well there dahil nakita natin ‘yung dynamics dito sa NBI na posible ding nangyayari sa BuCor. So we have alerted already the BuCor head, Director General [Gregorio] Catapang [Jr.], to look out for any indicators or red flags that may lead to this same conclusion,” he added.

The DOJ and NBI are also probing reports that other detainees, like Marvin Miranda, the alleged co-mastermind in the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo, is also able to go in and out of the NBI detention facility.

“Medyo unique po ang position ni Jad Dera sa loob ng detention center ng NBI dahil siya po ang mayores doon. Siya ang pinaka kumbaga head ng mga detainees sa loob ng NBI detention center. Kaya siguro ‘yun po 'yong naging basehan kung bakit nakukuha niya lahat ng privileges na ito. But like I said, it is 100 percent unacceptable ganoon na trato sa isang detainee,” Clavano said.

Dera is facing a drug case where he is accused of running the Bilibid illegal drug trade with former Senator Leila de Lima. He was recently acquitted of his other drug case with De Lima as well as of another murder case, according to his lawyer Raymund Palad.

Initial reports linked Dera to Miranda’s alleged co-mastermind, suspended Rep. Arnolfo Teves, Jr., who supposedly offered money to Degamo slay suspects detained at the NBI for them to recant their allegations against Teves. Ten have so far retracted their initial affidavits.

Teves’ lawyers however rejected this claim, pointing out that none of the supposed P25 million bribe money was recovered. Only around P100,000 was recovered from Dera’s possession when he was apprehended last week at the NBI parking lot in Taft, Manila.



