MANILA - An Intertropical Convergence Zone affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will continue to bring cloudy skies with isolated rains over the country, the state weather bureau said.

In its 24-hour weather forecast, PAGASA said Visayas, Mimaropa, Bicol region, Aurora and Quezon will experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the ITCZ.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by the ITCZ and localized thunderstorms.

Flash flood or landslides are possible during severe thunderstorms, it added.

PAGASA is also monitoring a low pressure area (LPA) about 325 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes, which is “embedded” along the ITCZ.

