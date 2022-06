Vessel on fire in waters between Bohol and Leyte. Courtesy Shane Besin.

The Philippine Coastguard has confirmed that a vessel traversing the waters of Bohol and Leyte caught fire early this afternoon.

The vessel was identified as M/V N&N Mama Mary Chloe and its capacity was up to 326 passengers.

It was en route from Ubay, Bohol and to Bato, Leyte.

Rescue operations for the passengers are still ongoing.

More details to follow.

- Report from Annie Perez