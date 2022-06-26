Then Philippine Army spokesman Col. Ramon Zagala appears as a guest on ABS-CBN morning talk show Magandang Buhay in July 2019. Screengrab from ABS-CBN Talk YouTube channel

MANILA - Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesman Col. Ramon Zagala has been chosen to serve as acting commander of the Presidential Security Group and Senior Military Assistant of President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. when the latter assumes office on June 30, a military official said Sunday.

"Acting PSG commander and acting Senior Military assistant... 'Yun daw ang ide-designate sa kaniya," AFP public affairs chief Col. Jorry Baclor told reporters.

The official order is still for issuance but Zagala is expected to take on his new roles this Thursday after Marcos is sworn in as the country's 17th president, Baclor said.

Zagala, 52, was public affairs chief and spokesman of the Philippine Army before becoming AFP spokesman starting August last year.

His grandfather and father were both from the military.

80 years ago today, April 9, 1942, Filipino and American troops in Bataan surrender after 4 months of gallant defense of the Philippines. I honour two great men, my Father 3LT Rafael Zagala and my Grandfather Maj Ramon Zagala who valiantly fought in Bataan.The greatest generation pic.twitter.com/uLesEFpMm2 — Col Ramon P Zagala (@DemyZagala) April 9, 2022

The PSG is currently headed by Brig. Gen. Randolph Cabangbang.

