Expert hopes Sinovac, Sputnik V release data on Delta variant as efficacy data scarce

MANILA—The director for the Genomics Health Program of the Philippine Genome Center hopes that companies manufacturing Sinovac and Sputnik V jabs consider releasing data on the efficacy of their vaccines against the Delta variant.

Dra. Eva Maria Dela Paz said she was hopeful that Sinovac and Sputnik V could present studies and data as there are only "few" studies concerning the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines to the Delta variant. However, she maintained that any vaccine can provide protection against emerging COVID-19 variants.

Efficacy trials against the Delta variant are still ongoing for companies, such as Moderna, Sinovac, Sinopharm and J&J.

"Kahit anong bakuna ay makakatulong na pangunahing panangga sa kahit anong variant. Siguro lang ang mga Sinovac at 'yung Spunik sana makapaglabas sila ng datos ukol sa pagiging epektibo nito kagaya ng nakita sa Pfizer at AstraZeneca," Dela Paz said in a public press briefing, when asked on the efficacy of the vaccines.

(Any vaccine can work against any variant. But maybe Sinovac and Sputnik V can release data like Pfizer and AstraZeneca.)

"Kaya lang po siguro nakadepende po kung ano ang ginagamit ng mga bansa kung ano 'yung bakunang ginagamit nila katulad ng sa England at sa Scotland. Nakapaglabas sila ng data kasi nakakabit ito sa ginagamit nilang bakuna sa kanilang bayan. So sana po magkaroon tayo ng ganoong kaalaman galing sa mga Sinovac at Sputnik," she added.

(But I guess it depends on which countries are using because England and Scotland were able to release data because they are directly connected to their vaccine manufacturers. So I hope we have the same information regarding Sinovac and Sputnik.

Sinovac, produced by private company Sinovac Biotech Ltd., constitutes most of the Philippines’ vaccine stockpile, with about 11 million vaccine doses arriving in the country. The Philippines has so far received 180,000 vaccine doses of the Sputnik V vaccines produced by Russia's Gamaleya Institute.

Dela Paz cited studies made in England and Scotland where it was shown that Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines were 88 percent and 66 percent, respectively, effective among fully vaccinated individuals.

"Sa Delta variant at bakuna may kakaunting data pero wala pa po sa Delta plus. Ang mga natuklasan sa isang pag-aaral sa England maraming kaso doon, pero maraming nabakunahan. Ang isang dose ng AstraZeneca o Pfizer ay may proteksyon na 33 percent pero kung makakadalawa ay aakyat na po ang epektibo na to 88 percent sa Pfizer. AstraZeneca naman 60 percent naman ang pagiging epektibo nito," Dela Paz.

(There are few data concerning the Delta variant and vaccines. But none for Delta plus. What they found out in an English study was that a dose of AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines has 33 percent protection. But with a second dose, the efficacy will increase to 88 percent for Pfizer and 60 percent to AstraZeneca.)

She also urged the public to get vaccinated against the disease, aside from enforcing strict border controls to avoid local transmission, as all Delta variant cases recorded in the Philippines came from overseas.