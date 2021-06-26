PH reports 6,871 new COVID-19 cases; 92 more deaths

Residents in Marikina City queue up for their COVID-19 vaccine shot on June 23, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—The Philippines recorded 6,871 more COVID-19 infections on Saturday, pushing the country’s running tally to nearly 1.392 million.

The country now has 1,391,911 total novel coronavirus cases, of which 53,447 or 3.8 percent are considered active, based on the Department of Health’s (DOH) latest bulletin.

The positivity rate is at 11.9 percent, based on the results of 50,035 individuals who were screened for the virus on Thursday.

ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido pointed out that the positivity rate is below 13 percent for the 6th straight day.

There were also 92 new confirmed fatalities and 8,720 more recoveries.

The Philippines' death toll stood at 24,244 while recuperations increased to 1,314,220, or 94.4 percent of the cumulative total.

A total 45 recovered cases turned out to be active, while 53 cases initially tagged as recoveries were revalidated as fatalities, according to the health department.

Meanwhile, 13 duplicate cases, 10 of which were recoveries, have been excluded from the cumulative total.

Three laboratories failed to submit on time.

Intensive care unit beds in the capital region is at 44 percent, while this figure is higher nationwide at 58 percent, as areas outside the region continue to record a spike in infections.

