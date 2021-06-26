LOOK: Filipinos pay final respects to former president Aquino

Supporters of former president Benigno Aquino III wait for his funeral convoy along C5 Road on June 26, 2022. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - A flood of yellow and black.

Hundreds of Filipino mourners on Saturday paid their final respects to the late Philippine President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III, lining the route of his funeral convoy from the Ateneo de Manila University where his funeral mass was held, to his final resting place at the Manila Memorial Park in Parañaque City.

Around 100 private vehicles joined the funeral convoy, which passed through C5 Road and SLEX en route to the cemetery, where Aquino's ashes were inurned beside the tombs of his parents Ninoy and Corazon Aquino.

A small crowd and passersby greeted the funeral convoy at its starting point along Katipunan Avenue, brandishing yellow ribbons and posters of the late president.

The Bureau of Fire Protection and fire volunteers perform a water salute as the funeral convoy for the late former president Benigno Aquino Jr. passed through Katipunan Avenue. Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News

Members of the Bureau of Fire Protection also conducted a water salute along the avenue as the convoy passed by, forming an arch.

Several Pasig City residents also waited for Aquino's convoy, waving yellow flags and the Philippine flag.

More supporters clad in yellow and black also waited along C5 Road in Green Meadows, some even flashing the "Laban" sign, an iconic symbol during the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution which was spurred by the death of Aquino's father and which installed his mother as new president.

Aquino died on Thursday due to renal disease as a result of diabetes— an illness he had kept private. It had only been five years since the end of his term.

His youngest sister Kris Aquino placed the urn bearing his ashes in his tomb.

Duterte earlier set a 10-day period of national mourning to honor Aquino. The Philippine flag is to be flown at half-mast on all government buildings and facilities in the country and abroad until July 3.

- Reports from Bianca Dava and Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News