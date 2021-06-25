'Great loss to the Philippines': Singapore PM mourns Aquino's death

MANILA - Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong paid tribute to his former counterpart, late President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III, who passed away on Thursday due to renal disease.

Lee said in a statement he was "saddened" after learning of Aquino's death.

"My heart goes out to his family, and to the Filipino people. His passing is a great loss to the Philippines," he said.

The 68-year-old state leader lauded Aquino's stint as the Philippines' president from 2010 to 2016.

"I had the pleasure of meeting President Aquino many times over the years, including when he visited Singapore in 2014. We worked together to strengthen the ties between our two countries, and to advance regional cooperation in ASEAN and APEC," he said.

Lee praised Aquino for bringing "stability and rapid economic progress to the Philippines" and pursuing "policies that improved the lives and well-being of his fellow countrymen."

"President Aquino had a lifetime of illustrious public service," he said.

The 15th President of the Philippines, Aquino is the only son of democracy icons Ninoy and former President Corazon Aquino.

Aquino was swept into power following the death of his mother in 2009. His mother, known as Cory, was elected in 1986 after the EDSA People Power Revolution toppled the Marcos dictatorship.

It was under the Aquino administration when the Philippines brought China to the arbitral tribunal over its vast claims in the West Philippine Sea. Manila's victory against Beijing was announced in July 2016 after President Rodrigo Duterte assumed power.

Duterte, who has pursued friendly ties with China, has called the ruling a mere piece of paper.

As a graduate of economics from Ateneo de Manila University, Aquino steered the country towards consistent and stable growth during his 6-year tenure. The Philippines' Gross Domestic Product averaged 6.25 percent annually, the highest since the 1970s.

He was largely criticized for his handling of the Mamasapano incident, where 44 Special Action Force troopers died after they were ambushed and outnumbered by rebel gunmen on Jan. 25, 2015.

The country's only bachelor president is survived by his siblings Kris Aquino, Victoria Elisa Aquino-Dee, Ballsy Aquino-Cruz, and Pinky Aquino-Abellada.

