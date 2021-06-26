Apollo bids farewell to his human buddy Noynoy

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA—For two days now, Apollo has been restless and looking for his human.

So when he was told he was going to see his “boss,” he ran to the front door of the Aquino residence on Times St., only to be brought to the Manila Memorial Heritage Park in Parañaque City for a final farewell.

Apollo, a 6-year-old German Shepherd, then inspected the flowers for his buddy, former president Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, who was laid to rest on Saturday.

The canine has been with the Aquinos since 2015, a source close to the late president said.

“Pinakamalapit kay boss ‘yung aso na ‘yun. Naging matamlay, ayaw lumabas sa kulungan. Naramdaman siguro wala na si Boss kaya nagdecide sila dalhin sa [Memorial Park,]” the source said.

[The dog was very close to him. Apollo was sluggish the past days. He probably knew 'Boss' already passed on . . . So they decided to let him say goodbye.]

Apollo, who was trained to be part of the presidential security detail in 2015, was the former president’s favorite, the source added.

Apollo was a gift to Aquino before he stepped down from office. The dog had been the late leader's guard at their Times St. residence when he returned to private life, the source said.

It was not clear who would be Apollo's new caretaker, the source said.

Aquino, son of democracy icons Benigno Aquino Jr. and Corazon Aquino, was laid to rest at the Manila Memorial Park in Parañaque City on Saturday, in solemn rites attended by family and friends.

The urn carrying Aquino's ashes was brought to his final resting place at 1:44 p.m. in military honors that honored him with volley fire and the traditional playing of "Taps." His youngest sister Kris Aquino placed the urn in the tomb.

The patriotic song "Bayan Ko" was performed as his tomb was being sealed.

Aquino was cremated on Thursday, the same day he passed away due to renal disease secondary to diabetes. He was 61 years old.