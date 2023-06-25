ITCZ to bring rains over Southern Luzon, Bicol region: PAGASA

MANILA - An Intertropical Convergence Zone affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will bring cloudy skies with isolated rains over the country, the state weather bureau said.

In its 24-hour weather forecast, PAGASA said Quezon, Mimaropa, Bicol region, Visayas, Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte will experience couldy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms caused by the ITCZ and localized thunderstorms.

Flash flood or landslides are possible during severe thunderstorms, it added.

