VP-elect Duterte, Briones meet for DepEd transition

MANILA - Vice President-elect Sara Duterte and outgoing Education Secretary Leonor Briones have met for a transition briefing, the Department of Education (DepEd) said.

In the Facebook post Saturday, DepEd reiterated its support for Duterte leading the education department in the upcoming administration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

"Matapos ang anunsiyo noong Mayo para sa magiging panibagong Puno ng Edukasyon, ipinahayag ng Kagawaran at ni Briones ang taos-pusong pagtanggap kay VP Sara at ipinabatid na aktibong makikipagtulungan sa administrasyon niya para sa pagtugon sa mga hamon sa edukasyon," the DepEd said.

In a statement, the DepEd said it provided an overview of the job descriptions and responsibilities of the agency and the administration's contribution to educational reforms.

Among the focal points were guidelines for the incoming school year and the budget for the next year.

"There was a consensus on policy matters that need immediate attention: the guidelines for the incoming SY 2022-2023 and the budget for 2023. These will be the subject of immediate consultations between the concerned members of both teams," DepEd said.

Marcos Jr. has tapped Duterte to lead the education department, who in turn vowed to restore Philippine History in the office's curriculum.

Briones, a victim of Martial Law abuses, has urged the incoming administration to make sure that the county's history and its lessons will be properly taught in schools.