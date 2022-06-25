The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has installed plastic barriers along EDSA-Kamuning southbound flyover to close that lane for a month, as authorities fix large cracks and potholes.

LOOK: DPWH puts up plastic barriers along EDSA-Kamuning southbound flyover to close its lanes.



It will be impassable for one month to fix the large cracks and potholes found on the road. pic.twitter.com/hnBrs9n0pu — Izzy Lee (@_izzylee) June 24, 2022

"Unless makikita pa ang ibang damages as of now ang assessment namin na 25 days to one month kaya namin," said Ed Santos, DPWH District Engineer.

The EDSA-Kamuning flyover was built in 1992 and was last retrofitted in 1994.

There are 140,000 vehicles that pass the flyover every day.

"Comparing the age and the number of vehicles that is presently passing, ’yung wear-and-tear niya mas mabilis," said Santos.

Meanwhile, two lanes on the EDSA-Kamuning service road will remain open and will be shared by both buses and private vehicles.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) asked motorists to use alternate routes to avoid traffic and accidents.

"Sa lahat po ng motorista ngayon, habaan po natin ang ating pasensya. This is just one month. Sana gamitin po nila ’yung mga alternate routes na ibinigay ng MMDA," said Atty. Victor Nuñez, MMDA director for traffic enforcement group.

"Sa mga bikers kailangan din silang i-divert kasi primordial concern din namin is the safety. Kung dadaan sila ng bicycle lanes, magigipit po talaga sila. Du’n sa corner ng Scout Borromeo, they will be diverted."

From Balintawak, motorists can take West Ave. and make a U-turn to Scout Magbanua towards Timog Ave.

From Tomas Morato, they can pass through E. Rodriguez towards Cubao.

For those coming from Quezon Avenue, make a left turn to Timog Avenue, right turn to Tomas Morato and left turn to E.Rodriguez towards EDSA-Cubao.