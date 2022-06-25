Relatives of drug war victims receive the cremated remains of their loved ones during a church ceremony in Quezon City on March 28, 2022, as part of Project Arise. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – The International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor's request to let his office resume investigating the drug war in the Philippines is a "booster shot for accountability," US-based Human Rights Watch has said.

In a 53-page document, Karim Khan said the Philippine government has not demonstrated that it has investigated or is investigating crimes within the ICC’s jurisdiction after his office analyzed the Philippine government’s deferral request.

“The ICC prosecutor’s request to resume the investigation into alleged crimes against humanity in the Philippine government’s 'drug war' is a booster shot for accountability," Human Rights Watch senior international justice counsel Maria Elena Vignoli said.

In September 2021, the ICC said its Pre-Trial Chamber granted the ICC Prosecutor’s request to proceed with its probe into the anti-narcotics campaign in the Philippines from July 2016 when President Rodrigo Duterte took office until March 16, 2019, when the Philippines’ withdrawal from the Rome Statute that created the ICC took effect.

The probe will also cover killings in Davao from November 1, 2011, to June 30, 2016, when Duterte served both as mayor and vice mayor.

Vignoli said the Philippines "has not been serious about justice for these crimes while the victims’ families grieve without redress and those responsible face no consequences."

Duterte's 6-year campaign against illegal drugs has resulted in over 7,000 drug-related deaths, data analyzed by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group earlier showed.

Duterte has repeatedly rejected the ICC probe, with his aides saying that the country's justice system is working.

To recall, 3 police officers were jailed for the murder of Kian Loyd Delos Santos, an incident that triggered public outcry and scrutiny of Duterte's war on drugs.

ABS-CBN News is still seeking the side of the Department of Justice, Malacañang, the Philippine National Police, and other relevant government agencies. – With a report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News

