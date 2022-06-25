DOH reports 777 new COVID cases, highest since March 6

People are seen in the country’s main business district of Ayala Commercial Area in Makati City on June 22, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Department of Health tallied 777 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases on Saturday - the highest since March 6.

This brought the total COVID-19 caseload in the country to 3,700,028. Among the cases, 6,425 are active, the highest tally since April 30.

Of the 777 new cases, 353 come from Metro Manila.

The positivity rate from June 19 to 24 is at 4.8 percent, inching closer to the 5 percent positivity rate threshold set by the World Health Organization.

The Department of Health earlier classified four cities and the municipality of Pateros as "moderate risk" amid the rise in COVID-19 cases.

DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire earlier noted a growth rate exceeding 200 percent in the said areas.

"Ang kanilang growth rate ay lumalagpas ng 200 percent dahil nanggagaling sa mababang numero, biglang nagkaroon ng kaso, kaya tumaas ang growth rate," Vergeire said in a televised briefing.