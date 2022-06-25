People visit the Farmers Market in Cubao, Quezon City on February 19, 2022 days after Fitch Ratings affirmed the Philippines' investment-grade BBB rating, a notch above minimum investment grade which provides the country access to more credit with lower interests. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday said four cities in Metro Manila have been classified as "moderate risk", as new COVID-19 cases continue to grow, an official said on Saturday.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said this was based on the cities' two-week growth rate, average daily attack rate, and their health systems capacity.

Marikina City

Pasig City

Pateros

Quezon City

San Juan

"Ang kanilang growth rate ay lumalagpas ng 200 percent dahil nanggagaling sa mababang numero, biglang nagkaroon ng kaso, kaya tumaas ang growth rate," Vergeire said in a televised briefing.

"Computation ’yan at hindi mabahala pero kailangan vigilant tayo lahat."

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?

Vergeire said areas under moderate risk can be placed under COVID-19 Alert Level 2.

But she added that the data did not indicate a need for stricter quarantine restrictions amid the relatively low number of COVID patients being admitted in hospitals.

Metro Manila and others areas are under Alert Level 1, the loosest of the country's five-tier alert levels, until the end of the month.

"For now, escalation to Alert Level 2 hindi pa natin nakikita. Although we cannot say by next week biglang nagtaasan. That's the time we are going to decide and that's going to be IATF to decide," she said.

Vergeire cited the population's waning immunity and decreasing compliance with public health standards.

"Marami tayong factors lagi that will contribute to the increase in number of cases. Tama kayo, kasama na diyan ’yung pagpasok ng subvariants ng omicron sa ating bansa, which, based on evidence, is more transmissible. Kasama na rin diyan ... ’yung compliance sa minimum health standards," she explained.

She added that the health department is monitoring one area in the capital region where hospital capacity already increased "more than 50 percent."

Most of the hospital's admissions, she said, were mild and asymptomatic COVID-19 cases while severe cases were "not that significant."

"In this area kung saan tumataas by 50 percent, ito po ’yung isang lugar sa Metro Manila kung saan may malalaking ospital, kung saan sa iba't ibang bahagi ng NCR nanggagaling ang pasyente, even outside NCR," the health official explained.

More details to follow.

