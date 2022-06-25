Health workers administer booster shots to minors at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center vaccination site in San Juan City on June 23, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA – Health authorities have expanded the administration of COVID-19 booster shot to everyone ages 12 to 17, a week after this was rolled out to those only with health risks, the Department of Health (DOH) said Saturday.

"Nagbigay na rin ng 'oo' na puwede nang ipatupad rin itong rest of the population ng 12 to 17," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a public briefing.

"Hopefully in the coming weeks makikita natin ang slow na pagtaas ng 12 to 17 booster doses dahil kailangan din po ng ating kabataan ang booster doses na ito."

The booster shot for 12 to 17-year-olds started on Monday but only for the immunocompromised.

Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje this week said the administration of booster shots for the entire age bracket could start this weekend.

The DOH released guidelines allowing Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for the age group following at least 28 days after their second dose.

A total of 9.5 million children ages 12 to 17 have received their primary doses, the DOH had said.