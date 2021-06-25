PH posts 6,812 new cases; fresh recoveries lowest in 3 weeks

Residents in Marikina City queue for their COVID-19 vaccine shot on June 23, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— The Philippines on Friday recorded 6,812 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in almost a week, bringing the country's cumulative total to over 1.385 million.

The Philippines now has 1,385,053 total COVID-19 cases, of which 55,293 or 4 percent are still battling the disease, the Department of Health's (DOH) 4 p.m. bulletin showed.

According to ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group, the newly-announced daily case total is considered the highest since June 19 this year.

The research unit added that the day's active cases is the highest in 4 days or since June 21.

Out of 51,005 individuals who underwent testing on Wednesday, 11.6 percent tested positive for the disease.

The positivity rate is below 13 percent for the 5th straight day, the ABS-CBN Data Analytics team said.

COVID-related deaths increased by 116 to 24,152.

The day's fatalities include 61 cases initially classified as recovered, the DOH said.

The case fatality rate is at 1.74 percent.

There were 2,867 more people who recuperated from the respiratory disease, raising the country's total to 1,305,608.

The number of fresh recoveries is considered the lowest in 3 weeks or since June 4, according to the ABS-CBN IRG.

No testing laboratory failed to submit results on time.

More details to follow.

