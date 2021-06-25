Makati Medical Center to mount drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine facility

Makati Medical Center's planned drive thru facility. Courtesy: MMC Director Dr. Saturnino Javier.

MANILA— The Makati Medical Center has bared plans to mount a drive-thru vaccination facility in its premises to augment government's inoculation drive against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The drive-thru vaccination facility is part of the hospital's long-term plans to respond to the continuing pandemic.

MMC Medical Director Dr. Saturnino Javier in a press conference Wednesday said the drive-thru facility will be located at the Convergys open parking area, adjacent to the hospital.

This facility will have around 12 parking slots, and patients are estimated to finish the vaccination process within 27 minutes.

"We have already laid out the plans including where our patients will park when they need to get monitored after vaccination," Javier said.

The hospital has plans to procure COVID-19 vaccines, Javier said, adding that the vaccines will be charged at cost.

"Once we’ve been able to procure, Moderna for example, for a fee that will apply for certain individuals but this will have to be regulated in accordance to the provisions of national government. Details will come as we seek to cascade it but everything will still be online," Javier said.

"We are not to make money from the help to vaccinate more people. Whatever is the price by which we are acquiring the vaccine, that is the price that we will be passing on to the patient or to the citizens. It's just for cost-recovery purposes of immunizing [those vaccinated]," Almira said.

There will be no fees for vaccines procured by the government or through the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility of the World Health Organization (WHO) - where much of the COVID-19 vaccines sent to the country have come from, MMC President and CEO Pilar Nenuca Almira said.

The MMC shared that around 98 percent of their staff has been vaccinated against the disease, with the remaining 2 percent unvaccinated due to brand hesitancy, allergies, and COVID-19 diagnosis.

As of June 22, 8,928,249 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country, with 2,246,897 fully-immunized people. This is around 3.87 percent of the country's revised 58 million target herd immunity before the end of the year.

