'Ibigay katotohanan': Aquino's former comms chief recalls marching orders

MANILA— The former head of the Presidential Communications Office on Friday remembered how former president Benigno Simeon “Noynoy” Aquino III gave marching orders to only convey the truth and the right information to the public.

“Ang pinakamahalaga sa komunikasyon natin sa taumbayan 'yung katotohanan. Ibigay natin sa kanila 'yung katotohanan. ibigay natin sa kanila 'yung kaalaman na karapat-dapat nilang malaman doon sa sitwasyon nila at sila na mismo ang magpapasya. Sila na mismo ang tatahak sa tamang landas dahil pinakamatalino at pinakamakapangyarihan sa lahat ang ating mga mamamayan,” said former communications secretary Herminio “Sonny” Coloma Jr.

(The most important in our communication with the public is the truth. Let’s give them the truth. Let’s give them the right information relevant to their situation and they will be the ones to decide. They will be the ones to take the right path because we have an intelligent and powerful public.)

Coloma served as communications secretary from 2010 until the end of Aquino’s term in 2016.

“Happy ako sa pagkakataong makatrabaho ang isang dakilang pangulo ng Pilipinas,” he said.

(I am happy for the opportunity to have worked with a great president of the Philippines.)

When asked to share some light moments with Aquino, Coloma said it was when he got scolded by the former president.

“Siyempre 'yung pinagalitan niya ako, very light moment po 'yun,” he said in jest. “Siyempre, todo buhos, parang ulan. Ang maganda lang matibay 'yung paniniwala niya sa kakayahan ng ating pangkat,” Coloma said in an interview on TeleRadyo.

(Of course it was when he scolded me, that was a very light moment. It was intense, like a downpour. But what’s good about it was that he had complete trust in our group.)

Coloma also shared that he received a tip early on that one is considered “in na in” or gets the full trust of the president once he gives you a scolding.

“Kaya ironic as it may seem, sa akin 'yun ang mga light moments,” he said.

(It may seem ironic but for me, those were my light moments with him.)

Aquino, 61, died Thursday morning, just 5 years after he stepped down from office. The only son of former Senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr. and president Corazon Aquino died due to renal disease secondary to diabetes.

If Aquino had been given the chance to address the Filipino people before he died, Coloma said the former president would have encouraged them to continue to walk the “Daang Matuwid" (straight path), for which he advocated during his administration.

“Siguro, ituloy natin ang pagtahak sa daang matuwid. Ituloy natin 'yung pagpapayabong at pagpapasigla sa ating demokrasya dahil tayo ay isang dakilang bansa. Ang mamamayang Pilipino ay dakila at karapat-dapat lamang na matamo natin ang bunga ng demokrasya na siyang batayang prinsipyo ng kaniyang mga magulang at itinaguyod din niya ng buong sigla para sa ikauunlad at ikakapanatag ng ating mamamayan,” he said.

(Perhaps he'd say lets continue treading the straight path. Let's continue with nurturing and nourishing our democracy because we are a great country. The Filipino people are a great people and it's just right that we reap the fruits of democracy that was the basic principle of his parents and something he fought for.)