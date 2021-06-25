FVR fully vaccinated vs COVID-19

Former President Fidel V. Ramos, 93, receives his 2nd dose of the Sinovac vaccine at the De La Salle Santiago Zobel School vaxx site in Ayala Alabang Village, Muntinlupa City. Muntinlupa City PIO

MANILA - Still flashing his trademark thumbs-up sign at the age of 93, former Philippine President Fidel V. Ramos is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 after he got his second jab at a vaccination site in Muntinlupa City on Friday.

Ramos was inoculated with China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine.

Pictures released by the city's public information office (PIO) showed the former president sitting in a vehicle as he got his second dose at the De La Salle Santiago Zobel High School in Ayala Alabang.

Ramos, a resident of the village, received the vaccine together with family members.

He wore the beret of the police Special Action Force and a red shirt with his image and the acronym of his Ramos Peace and Development Foundation (RPDEV).

Barangay Ayala Alabang councilor Dr. Lester Suntay administered the dose.

Ramos then gamely gestured the thumbs-up for pictures with Suntay and PIO chief Tez Navarro.

The school, one of Muntinlupa’s 7 vaccination sites, allows residents to get vaccinated via drive-thru.

A former Philippine constabulary chief who was among the key figures in the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution in 1986, Ramos served as Philippine chief executive from 1992 to 1998.

He is the first among the 3 living former presidents reported to have received the COVID-19 jab.

His successor Joseph Estrada, 84, was hospitalized with COVID-19 for close to a month in April.

Since the rollout on March 1, the government has already administered 8.928 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, over 6.681 million of which are considered first shots.

Nearly 2.247 million Filipinos, meanwhile, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.