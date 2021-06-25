Bam Aquino says PNoy served as 'tapat na pangulo'

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - For former senator Paolo Benigno “Bam” Aquino IV, there are only three things that best describe his cousin, former president Benigno Simeon “Noynoy” Aquino III, who passed away on Thursday morning.

“Yung kayo ang boss ko, tuwid na daan, walang wang-wang—siya talaga yun, galing sa kanya yun,” Aquino said of his cousin who is 17 years his senior.

President Aquino implemented the "no wang-wang" policy upon assuming office in 2010 to crack down on the attitude of entitlement of corrupt officials. Aquino also pledged "Daang Matuwid," a clean governance following a nearly 10-year rule of Arroyo, whose administration was tainted with graft allegations. He is also known for calling the Filipino people “his bosses” during his term.

“Yung walang wang-wang, ayaw niya yung mga elected officials naghahari-harian. Yung tuwid na daan, yan talaga pinagsikapan niya yan na maging ehemplo siya ng lahat ng nakaupo na dapat malinis at walang corruption, siya talaga yan. At yung kayo ang boss ko, galing sa puso niya yung paniniwala niya na yung taumbayan dapat nangingibabaw sa mga pulitiko, hindi baliktad. Kung gusto niyong makilala si PNoy, yung tatlong yan that’s him kaya sana nga po maalala natin siya sa araw na ito,” said Bam Aquino.

(He never liked the entitled attitude of elected officials. As for the righteous path, he worked hard for that, to be a role model against corruption for all sitting officials. The “kayo ang boss ko”, that’s from his heart because he believed that the public should be above politicians and not the other way around. If you want to know PNoy, these three things describe him and I hope people remember him today.)



Aquino was swept into power following the death of his mother, former President Corazon "Cory" Aquino, in 2009. The former president was largely criticized for his handling of the Mamasapano incident, where 44 Special Action Force troopers died after they were ambushed and outnumbered by rebel gunmen on Jan. 25, 2015.

“Maybe hindi lang ng programa nabuo the way na gusto niyang mabuo ito but at least during that time nakita natin yung ekonomiya nating nag stable, mas maraming nagkatrabaho, makikita natin reporma sa health care, sa edukasyon. Marami siyang nagawa hindi nga lang niya ipinagmamalaki. Sabi nga nya noon, Bam wag kang mag-alala dahil ang katotohanan lalabas at labas din yan. I hope mas lumabas ang katotohan tungkol sa kaniyang termino,” he said.

(Maybe not all his programs turned out the way he planned it to be but at least during that time we saw a stable economy, many were employed, we saw reforms in health care and education. He had many accomplishments but he didn’t brag about it. He said Bam, don’t worry, the truth will eventually come out. I hope the truth about his term comes out.)

He also appealed to set aside politics and allow the public to use the 10 days of national mourning to remember Aquino.

“Sana itong 10 days alalahanin natin si PNoy wag muna nating lagyan ng ganyang klaseng kulay. Alalahanin nating may pinuno ng ating bayan na ibinigay ang lahat sa atin,” he said.

(I hope we will remember PNoy in the 10 days of mourning and not give any political color. Let’s remember that we had a leader who gave his all to us.)

Aquino said his cousin was a very private person that’s why there were many aspects of his life that the public doesn’t know.



“Kaya ngayon na naaalala siya, nabibgyan siya ng pagpuugay ngayon, naakatuwa kasi matagal na rin siyang binabatikos kung ano-ano sinasabi tungkol sa kanya. At least ngayong araw na ito at kahapon, marami sa mga kababayan natin naalala siya bilang isang tapat na pangulo na talagang lahat ibinigay sa atin,” he said.

(He had received several criticisms in the past, it’s nice to know that many people remember and honor him. At least today and yesterday, the public remembers him as an honest president who gave his all to us.)



Aquino’s death, his family said, was due to renal disease secondary to diabetes.

“Nakakashock rin talaga itong mga nangyari kahapon nang narinig nating yumao na si PNoy, talagang ‘di mo masabi pakiramdam mo nanlamig ka, na shock ka talaga. Palagay ko marami sa mga kababayan nating ganun din pakiramdam nila,” he said.

(It was shocking to hear about PNoy’s death, you can’t explain the feeling. I think many Filipinos feel the same way.)

He last texted his cousin last Sunday to ask about his health and his plan of visiting him.

“That was Linggo lang po yan tapos nung Huwebes suddenly malalaman mo namatay na siya. Naka-shock at may konting pagsisisi na hindi mo naaksiyunan kaagad yung text ninyo,” he said.

(That was last Sunday and then on Thursday, you’ll suddenly learn that he died already. It so shocking and there’s a bit of regret because I wasn’t able to visit him as I had promised in my text.)

