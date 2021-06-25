With PNoy's death, Filipinos urged to reflect on defending 'fragile democracy'

FILE. President Rodrigo Duterte with then outgoing President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino during the turnover ceremonies on June 30, 2016. Photo by Gil Nartea

MANILA - Sen. Francis Pangilinan on Friday called on Filipinos to reflect on how to defend their "fragile democracy" in light of the passing of former President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III.

Aquino, nicknamed "PNoy" while he was still in office, died on Thursday due to renal disease secondary to diabetes. He was 61.

"I think what the President would want us to do today and reflect upon with his death is how do we defend, preserve our democracy, strengthen our democracy," Pangilinan told ANC's Headstart.

"Rather than pagtuunan siya ng pansin, siguro ang sasabihin nya, anong gagawin natin para palakasin pa at protektahan at ma-preserve ang ating demokrasya," he said.

(Rather than pour attention on him, he would probably say, what can we do to strengthen, protect, and preserve our democracy."

Pangilinan, president of the Liberal Party where Aquino was chairman emeritus, said it is not the time to talk about plans for the 2022 elections as it is a "time to grieve" and honor Aquino's "sacrifice, his selflessness, his leadership."

But he believes Aquino would have insisted that their party members not fuss over him and instead focus on defending democracy.

"’We have a democracy, a fragile democracy that needs to be defended. We have a fragile democracy that we need to protect and preserve and that’s what we should be focused on.’ I don’t want to think that I know but I’m almost certain that he would agree with me if I put it that way. That this is what he would have wanted. It’s not about him, it’s about our fragile democracy," he said.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Aquino was the only son of former Sen. Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino Jr and former President Corazon Aquino. His mother was pushed into public office following the assassination of Ninoy and the People Power Revolution that ousted the late dictator, Ferdinand Marcos.

The younger Aquino was also thrusted into running for the presidency in 2010 after his mother's death in 2009.

"I’m sure with his death, it’s not about the Liberal Party per se, not about him—it’s about how do we now continue to the struggle to preserve our fragile democracy," said Pangilinan.

RELATED VIDEOS

Watch more in iWantTFC