Tsuper Iskolar Program para sa mga driver, online na

MAYNILA - Puwede nang gawing online ng mga public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers ang "Tsuper Iskolar Program" na layon umanong i-refresh ang kaalaman ng mga tsuper tungkol sa road safety.

Libre ang serbisyo, na puwede ring i-avail sa pamamagitan ng pagpunta sa regional offices para sumabak sa mga training.

Ipinapatupad ito ng Department of Transportation sa pamamagitan ng Land Transportation Office at Technical Education Skills and Development Authority.

Inanyayahan naman ni Senador Grace Poe ang publiko na gamitin ang serbisyo.

“Similar to a vehicle’s maintenance, there needs to be a constant check on the driver’s competency and awareness on road safety,” ani Poe sa isang pahayag.

“The training will brace our drivers for lifetime of safer driving,” dagdag niya.

Parte ang programa sa nais ipatupad na Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) ng DOTr.

"There will always be a demand for PUV drivers to transport the public and goods, and for entrepreneurs who will push our industries forward, thus, the need for effective training and guidance," ani Poe.



