President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. during a flag-raising ceremony at the Rizal Park Monument in the City of Manila on Monday, June 12, 2023. Alfred Frias, PNA/File

MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has thanked United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan for pardoning 3 convicted Filipinos, two of whom were on death row.

The Presidential Communications Office said in a statement on Friday that Marcos Jr. called Sheikh Mohamed by telephone to express gratitude for the development.

According to the PCO, Marcos sent two separate letters last April 27, requesting Sheikh Mohamed to pardon the Filipino prisoners.

Two of them were sentenced to death for drug trafficking while the other one was handed down a sentence for slander.

Marcos also thanked Sheikh Mohamed for extending aid to displaced families affected by the Mayon Volcano's activities. The UAE has sent 50 tons of food supplies and medicine to evacuees.

“I am thankful because you have done so much for us. That’s the least we can do. Then the usual things about having stronger relations and I said my part about the very good treatment of Filipino nationals in UAE,” Marcos said after their phone call.

Sheikh Mohamed reportedly noted the valuable contribution of some 600,000 Filipinos working in UAE. He also renewed his invitation to President Marcos to attend the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai in December.

The invitation was first relayed to Marcos by UAE Ambassador Mohamed during his courtesy call in Malacañang last week.

Marcos, meanwhile, has invited Sheikh Mohamed to come to the Philippines.