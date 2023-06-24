Home  >  News

At least 3 gov't troops wounded in Sulu after arrest warrant served on politician: police

Raffy Santos, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 24 2023 03:26 PM

MANILA — At least 3 government troops were wounded Saturday after arrest and search warrants were served on a politician in Sulu, police said.

Authorities were serving a warrant of arrest and a search warrant on a local politician in Barangay Bualo Lipid, Maimbung, Sulu at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday when they were fired upon by a group of armed men, according to initial reports from the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Combined elements of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the PNP subsequently engaged in a firefight with the alleged private armed group in Maimbung, Sulu.

The gun battle is ongoing as of writing, and the state forces have deployed reinforcement.

More details to follow.

