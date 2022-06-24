MANILA – The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said all countries needed to strengthen their capacities to prevent onward transmission of monkeypox, which was "likely underestimated."

"Person-to-person transmission is ongoing and is likely underestimated," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a meeting of a committee of experts on Thursday to decide whether the monkeypox outbreak constitutes a global health emergency.

“We need all countries to remain vigilant and strengthen their capacities to prevent onward transmission of monkeypox. It is likely that many countries will have missed opportunities to identify cases, including cases in the community without any recent travel,” he said.



A surge of monkeypox cases has been detected since May outside of the West and Central African countries where the disease has long been endemic. Most of the new cases have been in Western Europe.

More than 3,200 confirmed cases and one death have now been reported to the WHO from 48 countries in total this year, Tedros told the start of the meeting.

Tedros announced on June 14 that he would convene an emergency committee to assess whether the outbreak constitutes a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) -- the highest alarm that the UN health agency can sound.

The outcome of the in-private meeting will be issued on Friday at the earliest, the WHO said.



Besides providing a PHEIC assessment, the committee members were set to give the WHO and its member states advice on how to better prevent the spread of the disease and manage their response.

Tedros said the sharing of information between countries was vital, as evidenced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“One of the most important lessons is that one of the most effective ways of responding to outbreaks in affected communities is to work closely with those communities to co-create effective risk communications. In other outbreaks, we have sometimes seen the consequences of countries not being transparent, of not sharing information,” he said.

“We also need to work together as an international community to generate the necessary clinical efficacy and safety data on vaccines and therapeutics against monkeypox, and to ensure their equitable distribution,” added the WHO chief.

Tedros said the outbreak in newly-affected countries "continues to be primarily among men who have sex with men, and who have reported recent sex with new or multiple partners."





He said that in addition to the 3,200-plus confirmed cases, almost 1,500 suspected cases of monkeypox and around 70 suspected deaths have been reported in central Africa this year.



The emergency committee will provide Tedros with a PHEIC recommendation, and an assessment of the risk to human health, the risk of international spread and the risk of interference with international traffic.

Tedros will then make the final determination on whether a PHEIC should be declared, based on their advice.

There have been 6 PHEIC declarations since 2009, the last being for COVID-19 in 2020 -- though the sluggish global response to the alarm bell still rankles at the WHO's Geneva headquarters.

A PHEIC was declared after a third emergency committee meeting on Jan. 30. But it was only after March 11, when Tedros described the rapidly-worsening situation as a pandemic, that many countries seemed to wake up to the danger.

— With reports from Agence France-Presse; Raphael Bosano, ABS-CBN News

