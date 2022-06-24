PH logs 770 new COVID-19 cases, highest since March 6

People wearing face masks as a precaution against COVID-19 fall in line at the Monumento bus stop in Caloocan on January 3, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

Active infections highest since April 30

MANILA—The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday logged 770 new COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, the highest number of daily infections since March 6 this year.

Metro Manila alone logged 373 new COVID-19 infections.

The DOH said the Philippines' total active cases has reached 6,068, the highest number of active infections in the country since last April 30.

The department also reported 12 new deaths from the coronavirus.

The country's positivity rate or the ratio of people testing positive for COVID-19 from June 12 to 16 has reached 4.7 percent, the DOH noted.

This is still below the World Health Organization's recommended target of 5 percent to effectively curb the virus spread.

Experts earlier warned of possible rise in COVID-19 cases in the Philippines in weeks following superspreader events due to the country's May 9 elections.

Violations of minimum public health standards were reported during the polls.

