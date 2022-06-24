Marcos Jr. eyes 5-year term for barangay officials: Rodriguez

MANILA - President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is looking at the possibility of amending the term of office of barangay officials, including a term limit for village leaders.

Under the initial proposal that is similar to one of Marcos' bills when he was a senator, barangay officials will have a 5-year term and a term limit of 3 consecutive years, incoming Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez said in a statement.

"We are studying thoroughly the plus and the minuses of spending or calling for elections and there is nothing definite yet," Rodriguez said.



"But we are open to all options that are being presented to us including the possibility of passing a law and making the term of barangay captains to five years, still subject to three terms," he added.

Giving barangay officials a longer term of office will "improve barangay governance than the current practice of constant extension by postponing the barangay elections," the statement read.



“I think mas may wisdom na gawin nating 5 years ‘yan kesa extension, extension, extension, and extension because we are working against the spirit of our law," Rodriguez said.

"Instead of violating the spirit of the law, we might as well extend natin siguro ‘yan and provide stability in your leadership, provide stability in governance," he added.



The barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections were postponed in 2019 after President Rodrigo Duterte signed Republic Act 11462 into law to allow village officials to implement programs affected by the budget delays.

In the run-up to the 2022 national elections, Marcos Jr. said he wanted to amend laws covering barangay elections to avoid spending too much on holding elections.

"Pag sindundan natin strictly ang Local Government Code (LGC), tayo ay magkakaroon ng halalan, national elections, mid-term elections, merong SK elections, at merong pang barangay elections, kada taon," Marcos Jr. earlier said.



"Alam naman natin na kapag puro eleksyon ang ating ginagawa ay hindi natin matatapos ang gusto nating tapusin na trabaho," he said.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said it has yet to spend the yet the P8.6-billion budget for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections slated for December this year.