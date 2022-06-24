LOOK: Philippine National Day in London

LONDON- The pioneering Filipino women’s group and charity organisation Filipino Women’s Association UK or FWA UK spearheaded the commemoration of the 124th Philippine Independence Day dubbed as “Philippine National Day” on June 18, at the Royal Garden Hotel London.

Photo by J.K. Nieva

The successful dinner and dance event also celebrated the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Photo by Celia Herrera

It was a cultural showcase of Philippine songs and dances led by Lahing Kayumanggi Dance Company (LKDC) and its artistic director Ronnie Del Barrio, with performers such as Moira Shirra, Kaye Fresco, Breeze Band featuring Anne Leyva, and with reception music played by LKDC’s Dennis Damasco.

Photo by R. Scrivens

FWA UK chairperson Dulia Prado welcomed the guests, with the hosting of the program eloquently done by Raquel Scrivens and Jeannette Thomson.

Photo by E.B Gordon

Apart from organising cultural events and helping the elderlies in the community, FWA UK is championing education for the less privileged students in some of the poorest communities in the Philippines.