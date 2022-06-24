Watch more News on iWantTFC



Sen. Risa Hontiveros said on Friday she was in quarantine after her exposure to someone who later tested positive for COVID-19.

The senator said this was why she failed to attend a Mass at the Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City for the first death anniversary of former President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III.

"Na-expose ako sa isang tao a couple of days ago na nag-test positive siya kahapon," Hontiveros told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(I was exposed to a person a couple of days ago and they tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.)

The lawmaker said felt "okay" and was not experiencing any COVID-19 symptom.

Hontiveros said she was fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease and has received a booster dose. She added she did not have any comorbidity.

The Philippines in recent days has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Around 716 new cases were recorded on Thursday, according to the Department of Health. This is the highest daily tally since March 7, or in over 3 months.

— TeleRadyo, 24 June 2022

