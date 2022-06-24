MANILA—A police officer and an alleged communist rebel died in an armed encounter in Pasay City on Friday.

Police said at around 4 a.m., they tried to serve a warrant of arrest against an alleged communist rebel in Brgy. 172 in Malibay area.

Instead of surrendering to arresting officers, the suspect reportedly resisted, which led to a gunfight.

Police Lt. Rogelio Walay and Police SSgt. Nikki Codera sustained gunshot wounds and were brought to a nearby hospital.

Codera was dead on arrival while Walay is recuperating in the hospital.

The suspect, who was likewise shot during the encounter, was declared dead on the spot.—Report from Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News

