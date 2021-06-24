Cop who killed old woman in QC dismissed from service

The Philippine National Police, headed by Chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, presents Police Master Sgt. Henise Zinampan to the media after his arrest on June 1, 2021. Courtesy of PNP-PIO

MANILA - The Philippine National Police said Thursday it dismissed from service a policeman who shot and killed a 52-year-old woman in Quezon City in May.

Police Master Sgt. Hensie Zinampan was found guilty of grave misconduct and conduct unbecoming of a police officer over the killing, PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said. He signed Zinampan's dismissal order Thursday.

The policeman was caught on video grabbing Lilybeth Valdez by the hair before shooting her in Sitio Ruby, Barangay Greater Fairview, Quezon City on May 31.

He was supposedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the shooting.

Eleazar said it took them almost a month to resolve the case to prevent Zinampan from being reinstated in the PNP should he appeal his case.

"The Philippine National Police made sure that the entire summary dismissal proceedings followed the existing procedures and policies in order to prevent technicalities that may only be taken advantage of by PMS Zinampan to be reinstated in the police organization," he said in a statement.

The PNP chief also warned police personnel he would not tolerate wrongdoing.

"Ang pagkakatanggal kay PMS Zinampan sa serbisyo ay isa lamang sa mga patunay na hindi namin kinukunsinti ang mga pang-aabuso at mga kamalian sa aming hanay," he said.

"Ito din ay nagpapatunay na ang disciplinary mechanism sa PNP ay gumagana, matatag at maaasahan."

(Zinampan's removal from service is proof that we don't condone abuses and misconduct in our ranks. This also proves that the disciplinary mechanism of PNP works, firm and reliable.)

President Rodrigo Duterte also vowed the police officer would face consequences.

Zinampan is also facing murder charges over the killing.

-- With a report from Raffy Santos, ABS-CBN News