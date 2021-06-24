Philippines' total COVID-19 deaths breach 24,000

A motorcycle driver gets inoculated at the Office of the Vice President's 'Vaccine Express' facility at the PICC grounds on June 23, 2021. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Deaths due to COVID-19 in the Philippine surpassed the 24,000-mark on Thursday, as the health department also announced over 6,000 new infections.

The country now has 24,036 total COVID-19 deaths, after tallying 108 more fatalities.

The fatality rate was at 1.74 percent.

The country's total recorded cases climbed by 6,043 to 1,378,260.

The ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group the day's fresh cases is the highest in 5 days.

Active infections reached 51,410, comprising 3.7 percent of the running tally.

Recoveries increased by 4,486 to 1,302,814. The total number of recoveries accounts for 94.5 percent of the country's recorded cases.

According to the ABS-CBN IRG, the newly-announced recoveries is the lowest in 6 days.

A laboratory failed to submit data on time.