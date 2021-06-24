Noynoy Aquino served PH 'honestly, sincerely,' says Trillanes

Sen. Franklin Drilon, former President Noynoy Aquino, and Sen. Antonio Trillanes attend mass to celebrate the 35th Ninoy Aquino Day at the Manila Memorial Park in Parañaque City on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. George Calvelo, ABS CBN News

MANILA— Former President Benigno Aquino had served the Philippines "honestly, sincerely" during his term, former senator Antonio Trillanes IV said Thursday following the chief executive's death.

In 2010, Aquino had granted amnesty to Trillanes and other soldiers involved in the Oakwood Mutiny in July 2003, the Marine standoff in February 2006 and the Manila Peninsula siege in November 2007.

Trillanes, who also served alongside Aquino in the Senate, said he was shocked and saddened by the former president's death.

"Si President Aquino ay talagang he served our country well, honestly, sincerely, to the best he could. Ang nakakasama ng loob lang is may mga masasamang elemento sa ating politika na pilit ginigiba ang kaniyang legacy, mga ginawa," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(President Aquino served our country well, honestly, sincerely, to the best he could. What's disheartening is there are some bad elements in politics who want to destroy his legacy.)

"He lived up to the Aquino name nung nanilbihan siya, 'yun sana ang maalala sa kanya ng taumbayan (during his term, that's what I hope people will remember him by)."

Aquino used to visit him in his cell in Camp Crame during his incarceration, Trillanes said.

"Sabay kami na-elect nung 2007. Meron kaming bloc na kaming 2 lang. Kami ang independent bloc. Bumibisita 'yan sa'min sa kulungan sa Camp Crame," he said.

(We were elected together in 2007. We had our own bloc, just the two of us. We were the independent bloc. He would visit us in Camp Crame.)

"Nung 2010 siguro naapektuhan 'yun kasi we didn't support him. Despite that siya 'yung nagbigay ng kalayaan sa'min. We were about to be sentenced to prison."

(It might have been affected when we didn't support him in 2010. Despite that he gave us freedom. We were about to be sentenced to prison.)

The opposition also "regularly consulted with him" during the 2019 elections, Trillanes said.

"'Yung sakit wala naman tayong nakita. You just know he was not living a healthy lifestyle. Makikita mo 'yun (smoking) 'yung indulgence niya. Gusto lang niya mamuhay nang tahimik," he said.

(I did not see any signs of illness. You just know he was not living a healthy lifestyle. You can see it was his indulgence. He just wanted to live a quiet life.)

"Everybody knows na nag-smoke siya. 'Pag kumakain kayo he would rarely touch his food. Makikita mo he’s a man who lived a full life."

(Everybody knows he smoked. When you dine, he would rarely touch his food. You can see he’s a man who lived a full life.)