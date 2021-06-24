'Mahusay at dakilang pinuno': Liberal Party hails stalwart PNoy after passing

Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino, Liberal Party presidential candidate and son of former president the late Corazon Aquino, greets his supporters at the Quiapo Church in Manila on March 26, 2010, during the start of local campaigning. Noel Celis, AFP

MANILA — The Liberal Party (LP) on Thursday paid tribute to its stalwart and chairman emeritus former President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III, who passed away earlier in the day due to health reasons.

"Binabalot ng malalim na pagluluksa ang Partido Liberal sa pagpanaw ng aming Chairman Emeritus... Mabuting tao si PNoy, at pinabuti ni PNoy ang buhay ng Pilipino," the LP said in a statement.

"Mahusay at dakila siyang pinuno. Napakarami niyang natulungan. Ibinigay niya ang lahat para mapaglingkuran tayo."

(We are saddened by the death of our chairman emeritus... PNoy was a good person, and he made the lives of many Filipinos better. He was an excellent and noble leader. He helped a lot. He gave his all to serve the Filipino people.)

The son of democracy icons Ninoy and former President Corazon "Cory" Aquino, Noynoy rose to power in 2010 after his mother succumbed to colon cancer the year before.

The 15th President of the Philippines in his 6-year term delivered annual economic growth that was highest since the 1970s, tackled corruption, and stood up to Beijing over competing claims in the West Philippine Sea.

According to LP, Aquino was a "fine example" of what a Chief Executive should be.

"With his passing, the country lost one of the finest examples of what a President should be: Someone whose integrity cannot be questioned, who had foresight and will, who never stole, whose actions aligned with his words," it said.

The political party underscored Aquino's intolerance for corruption during his term from 2010 to 2016.

"PNoy was hard on the corrupt but was inclusive in empowering the people. Wala siyang piniling distrito o probinsya na mas pahahalagahan sa iba. While the Liberal Party grew in numbers, even those from other parties enjoyed fair processes for their projects... Walang nakikitang political colors," the LP said.

During the time of Aquino, the LP dominated both houses of Congress, but its political clout gradually dwindled after the election of President Rodrigo Duterte in 2016.