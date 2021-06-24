Leonen mourns Aquino's passing: He carried his title with dignity, integrity

Former president Noynoy Aquino greets family, friends and supporters who commemorated the 35th death anniversary of Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino Jr. at the Manila Memorial Park in Paranaque City on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. George Calvelo, ABS CBN News/File

MANILA - Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen on Thursday paid tribute to former President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III, following confirmation of his death this morning.

"It is with profound sadness that I learned this morning of the passing of former President Benigno S. Aquino III," he said in a statement.

"I knew him to be a kind man, driven by his passion to serve our people, diligent in his duties and with an avid and consuming curiosity about new knowledge and the world in general," he added.

Leonen, who was appointed by Aquino to the high tribunal in 2012, said he "learned a lot from him."

"I saw him carry his title with dignity and integrity. It was an honor to have served with him. He will be missed," he said.

Senate President Tito Sotto also mourned Aquino's passing, saying: "No matter what political side you're on, when a former president passes away, the country mourns."

Aquino passed away on Thursday, according to a family member. He was 61.

He was earlier brought to the Capitol Medical Center in Quezon City.

