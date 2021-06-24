'He championed good governance': Isko hopes PNoy's legacy continues

Former President Benigno Aquino III attends the 31st anniversary of EDSA People Power Revolution, Feb. 28, 2017. Larry Monserate Piojo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno on Thursday joined a chorus of condolences around the country following the death of former president Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III.

In a statement, Moreno hailed Aquino's leadership and humility that he said may inspire others.

"As the leader of our nation, we knew him as 'PNoy.' He championed good governance reforms that promoted efficiency and reduced opportunities for corruption. The Philippines was cited as the fastest-growing economy in Asia during his administration," he said.

The Manila mayor also called Aquino, the son of democracy icons, "a pragmatic man who did the best with the cards that life had dealt him."

"He inspired us with his unexpected humility. May his legacy continue to lead others to the right path," he said.

Moreno ordered flags in the city to be flown at half-mast after Aquino's passing.

Aquino, the 15th Philippine president, died on Thursday at 61, a family member said.

