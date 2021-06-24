Davao City lowers flags at half-mast after PNoy's death

MANILA - Davao City on Thursday expressed condolences after the passing of former President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III.

"The City Government of Davao is one with the nation in praying for the eternal repose of the soul of former President Benigno Aquino III," the city government said in a statement.

Flags in Davao City will be flown at half-mast until Aquino is buried, it added.

Aquino, the 15th Philippine president, died on Thursday aged 61, a family member said.

Davao City is the hometown of incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte, who succeeded Aquino as chief executive in 2016.

