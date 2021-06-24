Comelec eyes online filing of candidacy for 2022 polls, spokesman says

Members of Akbayan Partylist hold a "bicycle action" leading to the Quezon City office of the Commission on Elections on June 10, 2021 to urge Filipino voters to register for the 2022 national elections. COMELEC said they have registered 59 million Filipinos, or about 2 million short of their target for the 2022 national elections. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—The Commission on Elections is considering the online filing of certificate of candidacy in next year's polls, its spokesman said Thursday.

Lawmakers have expressed their willingness to amend the law stating that politicians must file their candidacy in person, said Comelec spokesman Jimenez.

As the law has yet to be amended, filing of candidacy will remain in-person for now, Jimenez added.

"Ipagbabawal natin na maraming kasama 'yung ating mga kandidato. Siguro 2 o 3 lang silang pwedeng pumasok para mabilis din ang proseso," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We will limit the number of people who can accompany a person filing for candidacy. Two or 3 people will only be let in to speed up the process.)

"Pinag-aaralan natin ang pagsasagawa ng online filing. Meron lang issue dahil, ayon sa batas, kailangan personal filing."

(We're looking into possible online filing, but the issue is it needs to be done in-person based on the law.)

The Comelec will also limit the number of crowds in campaign sorties and food distribution will be disallowed, said Jimenez.

"Di natin maba-ban ang in-person events kasi marami sa ating kababayan ay di naman nakaka-access ng iba't ibang paraan ng pangangampanya tulad ng online," he added.

(We can't ban in-person events because, if we limit campaigning to just online, a lot of our countrymen don't have access to that.)

The Comelec has reached its target of 4 million new voters but expects more to register as there are only 98 days left until the deadline on September 30, Jimenez said.