Bilanggo o bakuna? Mandatory COVID-19 vaccination would be wrong, says lawyer

Nursing students of the City University of Pasay assist at the SM Mall of Asia Giga Vaccination Center in Pasay City on June 23, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The former dean of the Manila-based Ateneo School of Government believes passing a law or ordinance that would mandate COVID-19 vaccinations would be wrong, policy-wise.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier said people who would not get vaccinated would be sent to jail. An ordinance or a law is needed for the arrest to have basis, Malacañang said.



Almost everything can be a subject of a law but it should be reasonable, said lawyer Tony La Viña,

"Policy-wise, mali din yun dahil may dahilan ang ibang tao na di nagpapabakuna. Paano mo malalaman kung ang dahilan ay medical, religious kung blanket ang gagawin mo?" he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Policy-wise it's wrong because people have reasons on not getting vaccinated. How would you know if it's medical or religious if you make a blanket policy?)

Arresting persons for rejecting COVID-19 shots also contradicts government's policy of containing the pandemic, La Viña said.

"'Di ba kalokohan yun gusto mong tumigil ang pandemya pero ilalagay mo sa bilangguan kung saan grabe ang infection ang mga taong hindi nagpapabakuna? Why are you arresting people when arresting leads to more infections?" he said.

"Kailangan may options ang tao, kailangan well-designed, reasonable...kailangan di siya excessive, di siya restrictive o burdensome otherwise it violates constitutional rights to due process."

(People should have options, the law must be well-designed, reasonable...It should not be excessive or restrictive or burdensome otherwise it violates constitutional rights to due process.)