Bahagi ng vaccine supply ng NCR ilalaan muna sa 10 ‘high-risk’ regions - IATF

MAYNILA - Plano ng task force na nakatuon sa coronavirus disease (COVID-19) response ng bansa na ilaan ang bahagi ng suplay na nakalaan para sa Kamaynilaan sa mga lalawigan, siyudad, at bayan na may surge ng COVID-19.

"The cases, the transmission, is slowing down and therefore it would give us more comfort to redeploy the vaccines - some of which have been allocated for NCR (National Capital Region)," ani Health Secretary Francisco Duque III.

Matatandaang sinasabing "low risk" area ang Kamaynilaan.

Ilalaan sa "Plus 10" regions na Cagayan De Oro, Bacolod, Baguio, Zamboanga, Dumaguete, Tuguegarao, General Santos, Naga, Legazpi, Iloilo City — na pawang mga sentro rin ng economic activity -- ang mga bakuna.

"Ang naging basehan ay ang tumataas nilang mga kaso or surge in cases, ang kanilang pagiging highly urbanized at dense environment at kanilang kontribusyon sa regional or national economy," ani Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

Dadagdagan din ang suplay ng bakuna sa Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, Soccsksargen, Caraga Region at Bangsamoro region dahil sa tumataas na COVID-19 infectious.

Sang-ayon ang OCTA Research Fellow at molecular biologist na si Dr. Nicanor Austraico sa istratehiyang ito.

"To build a wall around the entire country because it will allow even our non-vaccinated kababayans to live safely because they are protected by those who live in the cities who are themselves vaccinated," ani Austriaco.

Para kay Austriaco, dapat targetin muna ang herd immunity sa mga siyudad kung saan may 55 milyong katao ang nakatira.

Ayon sa DOH, higit 9.2 milon doses na ng COVID-19 ang naiturok sa A1 hanggang A5 categories.

Kasama rito ang 1.6 milyong frontline healthcare workers at 2 milyong senior na tumanggap ng unang dose; 2 milyon na may comorbidities, higit 640,000 economic workers, at higit 110,000 mula sa indigent sector.

-- Ulat ni Ina Reformina, ABS-CBN News