Another batch of 2 million Sinovac vaccine doses arrive in PH

MANILA—The Philippines received another batch of 2 million Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine doses on Thursday.

A Cebu Pacific flight that transported the vaccines from Beijing arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 at 7:30 a.m.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque and vaccine czar Carlito Galvez, along with Manila Mayor Isko Moreno and Vice-Mayor Honey Lacuña were present during the arrival.

Of the total doses, 1.6 million were procured by national government while 400,000 were purchased by the Manila city government.

Moreno said he is thankful that the vaccine doses arrived on the day Manila is celebrating its 450th Araw ng Maynila.

He said he is confident that with the regular arrival of vaccines the city will be able to achieve herd immunity by September.



More vaccine doses are set to arrive in the country, Duque and Galvez said.

As of June 17, 2021, a total of 14,205,807 vaccines of different brands have arrived in the Philippines, according to government data compiled by ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

The country aims to vaccinate at least 58 million individuals this year to achieve herd immunity against the coronavirus. A total of 8,407,342 jabs have been administered nationwide as of Sunday, government said.

From NAIA, the vaccine doses were brought to the Department of Health’s facility in Marikina City. — Report by Jervis Manahan ABS-CBN News