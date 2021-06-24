ALAMIN: Bakit sinasabing 'mas nakakahawa' ang Delta, Delta plus variant?

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Nakaalerto na ang bansa sa banta ng Delta variant na unang na-detect sa bansang India.

At habang iniintindi ito ng mga Pilipino, bigla namang naiulat ang Delta plus variant.

Ayon sa infectious disease specialist na si Dr. Rontgene Solante, bukod sa kasalukuyang mutation ng Delta variant ay may nadagdag pang mutation kaya nagkaroon ng "Delta plus."

"This third type of mutation not only increase the transmissibility of the Delta variant but also has the potential to reduce some of the vaccines that we have but we have to wait for the additional report on this third mutation," ani Solante.

Sa ngayon ay mahigit 80 bansa na ang nakapagtala ng kaso ng Delta variant. Hindi naman bababa sa 10 bansa ang may kaso ng Delta plus.

Ang Delta variant ang dahilan para mapadapa ang health care system ng India at nakikitang mas laganap na variant ngayon sa ilang bansa. Pero mapa-Delta o Delta plus variant — bakit sinasabing mas nakakahawa ang mga ito?

Paliwanag ni Solante, ito ay dahil sa mga mutation na nagpapatibay sa pagkapit ng virus sa mga cell sa ating lagusan ng hangin.

"When you have higher number of virus in airway cells you are highly infectious. You expel the virus with one cough or even talking or speaking. You have more viruses that will be expelled either in the form of a droplet. So there will be more people who will be infected in just a short period of time of contact," ani Solante.



Dahil maaaaring may epekto ang parehong variant sa bisa ng bakuna, hindi maikakailang seryoso ang banta nito.

At kahit naman sinasabing mabisa pa rin ang mga bakunang mayroon na para maiwasan ang malalang uri ng sakit, malaki ang posibilidad na kailanganin ang booster shot.

"Titignan ng mga eksperto iyan kung kailangan ng another shot just to maintain the antibody or you need another dose of vaccine that has a formulation that can also include an antibody against these variants," ani Solante.

Sinabi naman ng Department of Health (DOH) na ang paggamit sa mga bakuna ay pinagbabasehan sa isinasagawang mga pag-aaral. Bukod sa gagawing pag-aaral sa paggamit ng magkaibang brand ng bakuna, sinabi ng ahensiya na nakaabang din sila sa pag-aaral sa ibang bansa.

"Regardless, if may maunang results na lumabas, we will refer to that as our basis for recommending or putting into policy mixing and matching. For now we stick to EUA provisions which is still same brand for 1st and 2nd dose," ani DOH Health Promotion Bureau director Beverly Ho.

Nirerespeto rin ng DOH ang kalayaan ng publiko na magpasya kung magpabakuna o hindi pero sana’y maintindihan daw ng mga tao ang kahalagahan ng bakuna.

"We respect that autonomy, but also have the responsibility to continuously inform the general public that this decision has to be done for their betterment. And also for the safety of the people around them and the entire community," ani Ho.

— Ulat ni Raphael Bosano, ABS-CBN News