MANILA — Much of the Philippines may experience rainy weather this weekend due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), state weather bureau PAGASA said Friday.

PAGASA said Palawan, Visayas, Mindanao, including Ilocos, Benguet, western parts of Central Luzon, and Calabarzon may be hit by rains mostly arriving late afternoon Saturday.

By Sunday, rains may fall over Eastern Visayas due to the trough or extension of a low-pressure area (LPA), while the ITCZ could unleash late afternoon rains on Benguet, Pangasinan, Tarlac, other parts of Visayas and Mindanao, said PAGASA.

In Metro Manila, expect cloudy weather with scattered rains this weekend.

The weather agency warned that flooding and landslides are possible.

LPA

The LPA formed outside of the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) along the ITCZ. It was located 1,550 kilometers east of Mindanao as of 3 p.m. on Friday.

It may enter the PAR this weekend, track northwestward slowly, and develop into a tropical cyclone early next week.

