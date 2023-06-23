PH, Australian armies conclude Kasangga exercise

Closing ceremony of Philippines-Australian Army to Army Exercise with Commanding General, Philippine Army Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. 2nd Infantry Jungle Fighter Division/Philippine Army/Facebook

RIZAL — The Philippines and Australia concluded on Friday the second phase of this year’s Army-to-Army exercise dubbed Kasangga, which means partners.

In the past three weeks, 174 soldiers from the Philippine Army and Australian Defense Force took part in urban operations and jungle warfare drills at Camp Capinpin in Tanay, Rizal.

The soldiers also trained in long-range marksmanship and tactical combat casualty care, among others.

“Each of our armies have their respective strengths. When we share this with the other army, we also increase the competence and capacity of the other army to operate in these kinds of environments we are facing, especially threats in the region. It’s not just the man-made threats, but also the natural threats we are facing,” Philippine Army commanding general Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner told reporters in Tanay, Rizal.

With the conclusion of the Kasangga Exercise, a message is being sent— that both armies are together in their objective to prevent war in the Indo-Pacific region.

2nd Infantry Division commander Major General Roberto Capulong said Filipino troops gained knowledge and skills from their Australian counterpart, especially in close-quarter battles.

“We have done all we can. We made sure they have a good place to stay. We prepared the billeting for them. During the exercise, we made sure of all the available facilities so we could maximize the benefit of the exercise,” Capulong said.

“The greater benefits were actually received by us because most of the trainings we had were done by the Australians for the Filipinos,” he added.

ustralian Assistant Defense Attache to the Philippines Lt. Col. Tim Lopsik said Australian troops learned much about jungle warfare and survival from their Filipino counterparts.

“Our soldiers had the opportunity to learn from the Filipino troops about the conduct of jungle warfighting. We had the opportunity to share lessons learned about the different exposures we’ve had with conflict and warfare,” Lopsik noted.

The Philippines has a Status of Visiting Forces Agreement with Australia, signed in 2007, which allows both countries to conduct joint exercises and high-level visits.

According to Philippine Army commanding general Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., the armies of the Philippines and Australia still have one more joint exercise this year— the Dawn and Dusk Curacha, which will be conducted in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija.

The Philippine Army will also have joint military drills with its counterparts from Malaysia and Indonesia in the 3rd quarter of the year.