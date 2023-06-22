Legarda emphasizes importance of decorum in Senate

Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda during the necrological service for former senator Rodolfo Biazon, held Monday, June 19, 2023. Voltaire F. Domingo, Senate PRIB

MANILA - Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda on Thursday emphasized the importance of seeing fellow senators always showing "decorum."

Legarda, one of the most senior members of the Senate under the 19th Congress, said each senator must give value to their position because people elected them into office.

She said she always carries that reminder to herself and she will call the attention of her colleagues each time she sees a breakdown of decorum.

"Decorum is so important. We must earn the respect ... the respect is inherent in the position but we must also earn it," Legarda told the media.

Despite this stand, she admitted being "guilty" of being noisy during sessions.

She even recalled the times when then-Senate President Tito Sotto would order her to refrain from talking in the middle of the session.

"Mahalaga na talaga gampanan natin ng maayos ang tungkulin natin lahat," Legarda said.

She promised that she would move to strike off the record any of her colleagues' unparliamentary remarks - be it in the session or committee hearings - at the moment she personally hears them uttering uncalled-for remarks.

Legarda's statement came days after Sotto urged incumbent senators to "listen to the vintage senators."

Sen. Robin Padilla earlier issued a seemingly harsh statement in reaction to former senate president Franklin Drilon's appeal to incumbent members of the chamber to properly observe "Senate decorum" to protect the integrity of the institution.