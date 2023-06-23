Filipino farmers harvest sugar canes with a backdrop of Mount Kanlaon partly covered by cloud at remote village of Masulog, in the town of Canlaon, Negros island, Nov. 26, 2015. Jo Haresh Tanodra, EPA/File

MANILA — The Commission on Audit (COA) told the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) to address deficiencies in its Block Farm Program that aimed to boost the production of sugar in the country.

The 2022 audit report on the SRA said a total amount of P326.233 million was spent in the Visayas for the procurement of agricultural machineries and equipment for irrigation facilities.

However, two irrigation facilities remained idle due to lack of water sources, while farm implements were also leased out by the associations.

“The foregoing deficiencies somewhat negatively impacted the attainment of the objective of the Block Farm Program to boost the production of sugarcane and sugar and increase the incomes of the sugarcane farmers/planters and farm workers,” the audit team said.

The Block Farm Program of the SRA under the Sugar Industry Development Act mandates the provision of common service facilities, funding for training, and other support activities for farmers.

In Bukidnon, Batangas, and Cotabato, P10.482 million in accessories for farm tractors such as power harrows and fertilizer applicators remained idle because they were not suitable for the area.

There was also a lack of training on the part of the suppliers and SRA personnel on the use of agricultural machinery.

“The lack of training resulted in the non-utilization of the machineries and equipment or these were not utilized to their full potential/capacity,” the audit team noted.

The SRA told the audit team that its Extension Services Division had started to conduct inventory and assessment procedures to address the issues.

“Feedback from Mill District Officer from Batangas disclosed that the power harrows could still be used provided proper training should be undertaken,” the SRA management told auditors.

In North Cotabato, the transfer of ownership of a truck to farmer beneficiaries has not yet been achieved.

“One of the five hauling trucks costing P3.8 million, distributed to Calunasan Sugarcane Planters Association, Calunasan, Mlang, North Cotabato was still registered under the name of the supplier, hence ownership of the beneficiary-association not ensured,” the auditors said.

The SRA management however said that its Property and Procurement Management Division already facilitated the registration of the truck.

The office of SRA Acting Administrator Pablo Luis Azcona received a copt of the audit report on June 16, 2023.