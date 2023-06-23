BJMP says jails being decongested amid COA findings

Inmates take part in the ’Stations of the Cross’ at the Makati City Jail on April 6, 2023, in observance of Maundy Thursday. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) on Friday reiterated measures to decongest jail facilities, including lowering bail, amid the Commission on Audit's (COA) recent findings.

The COA recently flagged the BJMP after finding out that around two-thirds of Philippine jails are congested.

In its report, COA said jail congestion nationwide was at 67.57 percent last year, with 323 out of 478 jails experiencing high occupancy rates, to the detriment of persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).

But BJMP spokesperson Jayrex Bustinera said they are constructing more jail facilities, including the one nearly completed in Quezon City that could accommodate at least 6,000 PDLs.

"Ito ay pansamantala lamang ginamit, kaya naantala ay pansamantalang ginamit na quarantine facility dahil nga po sa pandemya. Ngayon ay tinatapos na lang po iyong kaniyang perimeter fence o bakod," Bustinera said in a public briefing.

The Metro Manila District Jail in Camp Bagong Diwa has also been completed and was already turned over. A jail facility in Bangsamoro also nears completion, he added.

"Pinipilit din ng BJMP na matapos na iyong mga projects na iyan para malipatan na po at makapag-contribute sa decongestion [program] natin," he said

The BJMP is also coordinating with courts and the Public Attorney's Office to free PDLs through the Good Conduct Time Allowance.

"Ito ay para mabawasan ang kanilang sentensiya at mapalaya nang maaga. Ganoon na din po ang pakikipag-coordinate sa kanilang mga lawyers para ma-reduce ang bail o mapuproseso nang mabilis ang kanilang paglaya," he said.

The BJMP official was referring to Department Circular No. 11 issued on February 20, ordering the lowering of bail to indigent detainees.

But this circular does not cover those already inside jails, he noted.

"Sana maisama po iyong mga nakakulong na," he said.

He was also hoping that community-based rehabilitation would be implemented, most especially that a majority of detainees were allegedly involved in illegal drugs.

"Sana ay ma-accommodate sa ating mga community rehab centers para mas makabawas pa po sa ating piitan," he said.

"Ang BJMP naman po, itutuloy natin iyong mga decongestion natin para mas mapalaya natin ang marami at makapagpaluwag ng piitan," he said.