MANILA — The Ateneo de Manila University emerged as the top Philippine university in the the latest Asian university rankings published by a higher education magazine.

Ateneo placed 84th in the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2023. It failed to make the list last year.

The University of the Philippines (UP), meanwhile, was in the 201-250 bracket, after placing 129th the year prior.

The De La Salle University dropped to the 501-600 bracket. It was in the 401-500 spot in 2022.

Mapua University made it to this year's list at 601+.

China's Tsinghua University remained the top university, similar to the previous year.

The following universities completed the top 10.

1 - Tsinghua University (China)

2 - Peking University (China)

3 - National University of Singapore (Singapore)

4 - University of Hong Kong (Hong Kong)

5 - Nanyang Technological University (Singapore)

6 - Chinese University of Hong Kong (Hong Kong)

7 - The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Hong Kong)

8 - The University of Tokyo (Japan)

9 - Fudan University (China)

9 - Shanghai Jiao Tong University (China)

The Asian rankings used the same 13 performance indicators as the world university rankings "but they are recalibrated to reflect the attributes of Asia's institutions," THE said.

The indicators are grouped into five areas, namely teaching, research, citations, international outlook, and industry income.

In a statement, Ateneo de Manila University President Fr. Roberto Yap SJ said the school was honored to enter THE's rankings for the first time, and in the top 100 at that.

"This only encourages us to further work on our shared mission to engage with society to affect positive change in the world," Yap said.

