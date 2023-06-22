13 quakes in 24 hours at Taal Volcano: Phivolcs

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - Phivolcs on Thursday said it recorded 13 earthquakes in Taal Volcano under 24 hours of observation, with each tremor lasting at least 2 minutes.

In an advisory, the seismology agency said upwelling of hot volcanic fluids with volcanic gas was also observed in Taal's Main Crater Lake.

"The volcano's height has reached 2,400 meters, and there has been a significant volume of emission, with the ash plume drifting towards the northwest," Phivolcs said.

"Short-term inflation has been detected in the western Taal Volcano Island, while long-term deflation is occurring in the Taal Caldera."

Phivolcs stressed that entry to Taal's Volcano Island is strictly prohibited due to the volcano's hazardous activities. Occupancy and boating in the lake are also barred.

"Additionally, flying any aircraft in close proximity to the volcano is still prohibited," it said.

Hundreds of families have been residing in Taal's permanent danger zone, based on earlier data.

Residents of barangays Boot and Wawa in Batangas province were shocked after they discovered rocks were floating in the volcanic lake.

According to Phivolcs-Taal Volcano Observatory officer-in-charge Ronald Pigtain, they were "scoria" or volcanic rocks.

Taal remains on Alert Level 1. - with reports from Val Cuenca, ABS-CBN News